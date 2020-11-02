Mondelez International tops organic sales expectations

Nov. 02, 2020 4:18 PM ETMondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)MDLZBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is on watch after reporting organic sales were up 4.4% in Q3 vs. +2.6% consensus.
  • Organic sales were up 6.3% in North America vs. +7.1% consensus. Organic sales were also positive for the Latin America (+3.1%), AMEA (+4.2%) and Europe (+3.4%) regions.
  • Pricing added two percentage points of growth during the quarter, while volume/mix was up 2.4 percentage points.
  • Gross profit margin was 39.9% of sales vs. 37.7% consensus.
  • Operating margin was 17.5% of sales vs. 16.6% consensus.
  • Looking ahead, Mondelez expects organic net revenue growth of +3.5%. The company expects adjusted EPS growth of +5% on a constant currency basis. In addition, Mondelez estimates currency translation would decrease 2020 net revenue growth by approximately 3 percent with a negative $0.04 impact to adjusted EPS. The company expects free cash flow of ~$3B.
  • "Our strategy remains unchanged and we are accelerating certain initiatives and increasing the investment behind our brands to further support long-term sustainable growth," says CEO Dirk Van de Put.
  • MDLZ -0.17% AH to $54.25.
  • Previously: Mondelēz EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.