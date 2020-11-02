Mondelez International tops organic sales expectations
Nov. 02, 2020 4:18 PM ETMondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)MDLZBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is on watch after reporting organic sales were up 4.4% in Q3 vs. +2.6% consensus.
- Organic sales were up 6.3% in North America vs. +7.1% consensus. Organic sales were also positive for the Latin America (+3.1%), AMEA (+4.2%) and Europe (+3.4%) regions.
- Pricing added two percentage points of growth during the quarter, while volume/mix was up 2.4 percentage points.
- Gross profit margin was 39.9% of sales vs. 37.7% consensus.
- Operating margin was 17.5% of sales vs. 16.6% consensus.
- Looking ahead, Mondelez expects organic net revenue growth of +3.5%. The company expects adjusted EPS growth of +5% on a constant currency basis. In addition, Mondelez estimates currency translation would decrease 2020 net revenue growth by approximately 3 percent with a negative $0.04 impact to adjusted EPS. The company expects free cash flow of ~$3B.
- "Our strategy remains unchanged and we are accelerating certain initiatives and increasing the investment behind our brands to further support long-term sustainable growth," says CEO Dirk Van de Put.
- MDLZ -0.17% AH to $54.25.
