Everi Holdings EPS beats by $0.18, beats on revenue
Nov. 02, 2020 4:19 PM ETEveri Holdings Inc. (EVRI)EVRIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.01 beats by $0.18.
- Revenue of $112.1M (-16.7% Y/Y) beats by $22.22M.
- "The installed base of our gaming operations premium units increased year over year by 40% in the quarter, largely reflecting a return to the strong, pre-pandemic performance levels of our active units," CEO Michael Rumbolz commented.
- Despite typical Q4 seasonal influences, based on current conditions and performance trends in both of the company’s operating segments, Everi expects net income and Adjusted EBITDA to be comparable with the results of Q3.
