Freshpet sees big jump in EBITDA despite capacity limitations
Nov. 02, 2020 4:24 PM ETFreshpet, Inc. (FRPT)FRPTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) reports sales soared 29% in Q3 off velocity, innovation and distribution gains.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose 42% during the quarter to $17.0M vs. $14.2M consensus.
- CEO update: "Despite capacity limitations and the COVID pandemic, Freshpet continued to deliver incredibly strong and consistent growth on the top line and even stronger growth on the bottom line in the third quarter. Clearly, our strategies are working."
- Looking ahead, the company expects FY20 revenue exceeding $320M vs. $322M consensus. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be over $46M.
- FPRT -2.96% AH to $115.00 after gaining 3.50% into the report today.