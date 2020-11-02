Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.81 beats by $0.10 ; GAAP EPS of $0.76 beats by $0.22 .

Revenue of $2.19B (-4.8% Y/Y) beats by $110M .

The company expects adjusted net income for FY2020 to be in a range of $1.90-$2 vs. consensus of $1.8.

“Our financial profile is as strong as it’s been in quite some time, and our focused execution has allowed us to invest in technology and infrastructure while deleveraging the balance sheet. Moreover, the success of our efforts gives us confidence to make additional investments to enhance our customers’ experience and drive further EPS growth. Our strategic capabilities and execution excellence boost our confidence in continued strong performance in 2020, and on-going momentum entering 2021,” said Edward A. Pesicka, President & CEO.

Shares -2% .

Press Release