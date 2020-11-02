Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) gains 7.9% AH after Q2 beats on the top and bottom line, driven by strength in smartphone components.

Cirrus derives about 81% of its revenue from Apple, which last week reported weak iPhone sales due to the delayed iPhone 12 launch. But those devices were already produced and were launched in Q4.

Cirrus portable products sales dropped 10% Y/Y to $313M. Non-portable and other products fell 13% to $34.4M.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 51.9% vs. the 51-53% guidance and 53.6% in last year's quarter.

GAAP combined R&D and SG&A expenses totaled $116M vs. the $114-120M guidance.

“Cirrus Logic delivered revenue above the high end of guidance in the September quarter. We experienced solid sales across the breadth of our product portfolio, with particularly strong demand for components shipping in smartphones," says CEO Jason Rhode. “During the quarter, we were pleased to have expanded the number of smartphones, tablets and wearables that are utilizing our technology. The company also reached several meaningful development milestones that we believe will fuel product diversification and growth opportunities in the coming years.”

Leadership change: Current president John Forsyth will become CEO, effective January 1. Rhode will step into a role as executive fellow.

For Q3, Cirrus guides $440-480M in revenue (consensus: $353.73M), 50-52% gross margin, and combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses of $121-127M.

