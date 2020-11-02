PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.07 beats by $0.13 ; GAAP EPS of $0.86 beats by $0.28 .

Revenue of $5.46B (+24.7% Y/Y) beats by $50M .

TPV of $247B vs. $232.26B consensus.

FY’20 TPV growth now expected to be approximately 30%; revenue growth now expected in the range of 20%–21%, and 21%–22% FXN.

FY’20 GAAP EPS growth now expected in the range of 37%–38% and non-GAAP EPS growth in the range of 27%–28% •

Approximately 70 million NNAs expected to be added to PayPal’s platform in FY’20

Shares -2% .

