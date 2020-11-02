Freshpet EPS in-line, beats on revenue
Nov. 02, 2020
- Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.09 in-line.
- Revenue of $84.19M (+29.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.14M.
- “Despite capacity limitations and the COVID pandemic, Freshpet continued to deliver incredibly strong and consistent growth on the top line and even stronger growth on the bottom line in the third quarter. Clearly, our strategies are working," commented Billy Cyr, Freshpet's Chief Executive Officer. "More importantly, our engineering team was able to complete construction and start-up our Kitchens 2.0, which will provide the capacity to support continued strong growth in 2021 and beyond. We now have the ability to change the way so many more families will feed their pets - forever.”
- Shares -3%.
