AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is rising after hours, +2.3% , after posting Q3 earnings where revenues were slightly ahead of sharply lowered expectations.

Revenues fell nearly 91% to $119.5M, with U.S. theater operations suspended for nearly two-thirds of the quarter (and moviegoers looking reluctant to return to opened theaters).

Attendance worldwide was down 92.5% to 6.5M; U.S. markets attendance fell 96.8% to 1.96M. Average screens were down 62.3%, to 4,022.

As for key liquidity concerns, CEO Adam Aron recaps the situation: "Starting in March, we raised approximately $900M of gross proceeds from new debt and equity capital, secured more than $1B of concessions from creditors and landlords and raised more than $80M from asset sales."

Adjusted free cash flow for the quarter was -$372.4M. (For the nine months ended Sept. 30, that brings adjusted free cash flow to -$836.7M.)

Cash at quarter-end was $417.9M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

