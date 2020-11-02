Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT): FQ1 GAAP EPS of $0.65.

Revenue of $30.79M (+52.4% Y/Y).

Joseph J. Orlando, President and CEO said, “As we enter the second quarter, the record backlog in the PSA division will help moderate any volatility in authentication and grading revenues, in what has typically been the seasonally slowest quarter in our fiscal year. We have visibility into this side of our business, which helps support our efforts to begin staging our capacity expansion efforts over the coming quarters. As throughput increases, the average ASP in our PSA division could fluctuate due to changes in submission mix. Additionally, the outlook for PCGS remains solid, but somewhat tempered due to the near-term obstacles that are present in the coin business with the ongoing absence of major tradeshows and restricted international travel."

Press Release