Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, SEAL, evaluating Xpovio (selinexor) in patients with advanced unresectable dedifferentiated liposarcoma, a high-grade subtype of the rare form of soft tissue cancer that begins in fat cells.

The study met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) with 30% less risk of cancer progression or death (hazard ratio = 0.70).

No new safety signals were observed.

Detailed results will be virtually presented at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society Annual Meeting on Friday, November 20.

The FDA approved Xpovio in July 2019 for multiple myeloma and in June of this year for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.