Walmart (NYSE:WMT) says it dropped a plan to use roving robots to scan shelves and keep track of inventory.

The company has worked with Bossa Nova Robotics for five years in an effort to automate some inventory tasks and improve the customer and employee experience.

"This was one idea we tried in roughly 500 stores just as we are trying other ideas in additional stores," notes Walmart.

The retailer didn't say why the robots didn't make the cut.

Read about some of Walmart's other tech initiatives at stores