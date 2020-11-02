EverQuote EPS misses by $0.05, beats on revenue
Nov. 02, 2020 4:37 PM ETEverQuote, Inc. (EVER)EVERBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.12 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $89.98M (+34.1% Y/Y) beats by $4.81M.
- Consumer traffic initiatives led to an 18% Y/Y increase in revenue per quote request and a 14% Y/Y increase in quote requests.
- Variable Marketing Margin of $29.4M, an increase of 41%
- Q4 Outlook: Revenue of $90.4 - $92.4M; Variable Marketing Margin of $29.3 - $30.3M; Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $4 - $5M.
- FY20 Outlook raised: Revenue of $340 - $342M, an increase from previous range of $331 - $336M; Variable Marketing Margin of $106 - $107M, an increase from previous range of $101 - $104.5M; Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $17 - $18M, an increase from previous range of $15.0 - $17.5M.
