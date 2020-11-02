Skyworks shares drop despite FQ4 beats, upside forecast
- Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) reports fiscal Q4 beats with $956.8M in revenue (+16% Y/Y, $116.19M above consensus) and EPS of $1.85 ($0.33 above consensus). But Skyworks shares are down 1.9% AH.
- Note that Skyworks derives about 51% of its revenue from Apple.
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 50.4% vs. the 50.1% consensus. Operating margin was 35% vs. 33.4%.
- “Skyworks significantly exceeded September quarter expectations in revenue and earnings per share, capping off a fiscal year that both tested and demonstrated the resilience of our business model,” says Skyworks CEO Liam K. Griffin. “With 5G technology launches now well under way, we are ramping our innovative Sky5 solutions in a rapidly expanding set of end markets, from mobile to IoT, automotive and wireless infrastructure. Increased demand for reliable, ultra-fast wireless connections in our homes, businesses, schools and medical facilities is driving strong momentum throughout our product portfolio, positioning Skyworks for continued growth.”
- For fiscal Q1, Skyworks expects revenue of $1.04-1.07B (consensus: $934.4M) and EPS at $2.06 at the midpoint (consensus: $1.80).
