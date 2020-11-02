PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) sees Q4 non-GAAP EPS growth slowing from the 41% growth rate it experienced in Q3.

Sees Q4 non-GAAP EPS up 17%-18% Y/Y and revenue growth of 20%-25% at current spot rates.

PYPL slides 5.1% in after-hours trading.

Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $1.07 vs. consensus estimate of 94 cents and 76 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 revenue of $5.46B vs. consensus of $5.41B, up 25% Y/Y.

Q3 net new active accounts of 15.2M vs. 21.3M in Q2, ending Q3 with 361M active accounts.

4.0B payment transactions vs. 3.7B in Q2.

Q3 total payment volume of $247B, up 36% Y/Y, vs. analyst estimate of $232.3B; merchant services volume grew 40% on a spot basis; Venmo processed ~$44B in TPV, up 61%.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

