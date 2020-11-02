NeoPhotonics -4.2% as post-Huawei life includes dim Q4 profit guidance
Nov. 02, 2020 4:42 PM ETNeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN)NPTNBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) is -4.2% postmarket after its Q3 earnings came in mostly in line with expectations, as the company prepared for life after Huawei, but contained downbeat profit guidance for the current quarter.
- Revenues rose nearly 11%, to $102.4M. And gross margin rose to 33.6% from a year-ago 29% and last quarter's 33.2%.
- Non-GAAP net income was flat at $0.11 (down from last quarter's $0.16).
- Cash generated from operations was $15M, up from a year-ago $9M. EBITDA was $13.1M, down from last year's $14.2M.
- "We took decisive actions to better align our capacity and production infrastructure with expected demand levels without relying on future revenue contributions from Huawei, resulting in a restructuring charge of approximately $9.4 million in this quarter," says CEO Tim Jenks. "Excluding Huawei, our products for 400G and above applications grew 91% year to date, and were 44% of Q3 revenue."
- He expects to expand the business going forward by ramping 400ZR and 400ZR Plus coherent modules to cloud/hyperscale customers starting next year.
- For Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $64M-$70M (vs. consensus for $68.7M), gross margin of 22-26%, and EPS of -$0.23 to -$0.13 (worse than consensus for -$0.12).
