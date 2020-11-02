YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) says CFO Jamie Pierson notified the company on October 27 of his decision to resign from the company and the board.

Pierson and YRC anticipate entering into a severance agreement that will entitle Pierson to receive a lump sum payment equal to his base salary for eighteen months in accordance with the company’s severance policy for executive officers as well as an additional lump sum severance payment of $550K.

