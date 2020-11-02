Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 40 cents beats the average analyst estimate by a penny and declined from 44 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total portfolio Q3 same-store portfolio cash net operating income increased 2.8% Y/Y, with medical office portfolio same-store NOI up 3.3%, life science up 5.5%, and senior housing down 6.3%.

Q3 revenue of $597.7M exceeds the average analyst estimate of $592.3M and increased from $538.0M a year ago.

The REIT is in various stages on the sales of more than $4B of senior housing operating portfolio ("SHOP") and triple-net ("NNN") portfolio transactions.

If various sales are completed, PEAK expects: