Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 40 cents beats the average analyst estimate by a penny and declined from 44 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Q3 total portfolio Q3 same-store portfolio cash net operating income increased 2.8% Y/Y, with medical office portfolio same-store NOI up 3.3%, life science up 5.5%, and senior housing down 6.3%.
Q3 revenue of $597.7M exceeds the average analyst estimate of $592.3M and increased from $538.0M a year ago.
The REIT is in various stages on the sales of more than $4B of senior housing operating portfolio ("SHOP") and triple-net ("NNN") portfolio transactions.
If various sales are completed, PEAK expects:
SHOP assets' trailing twelve month pre-COVID (April 1, 2019-March 31, 2020) weighted average cash capitalization rate in the high 5% range and a Q3 annualized weighted average cash capitalization rate of 3%.
NNN assets' Q3 annualized weighted average lease yield in the high 7% range and EBITDAR yield in the high 5% range.
During the quarter, PEAK closed on the sales of 14 SHOP and NNN assets generating proceeds of ~$100M, has ~$1.5B of assets under binding and non-binding purchase agreements, and ~$2B under letters of intent, with the majority of the remaining SHOP and NNN assets actively being marketed.
During Q3, PEAK closed on the sales of $15M of medical office and other assets.
Conference call on Nov. 3 at 12:00 PM ET.
