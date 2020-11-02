National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) has turned up 0.5% after hours following its Q3 earnings, featuring a near-total wipeout of revenues, putting the focus on cost control.

Revenues fell 94.6% overall to $6M; after a mid-March closure of theaters, NCMI resumed advertising within open theaters on Sept. 4. But advertising continues to be "adversely impacted."

As of Sept. 24, about two-thirds of theaters in the company's network had reopened, but with some re-closings, as of Oct. 30 about 53% were open.

But theater access fees, network affiliate payments and Platinum Spot revenue shares are driven by attendance, active screens and revenue, and so weren't incurred during closings.

In cinema-company liquidity watch: National CineMedia declared its $0.07 dividend.

"The company continues to preserve cash and ensure sufficient liquidity to endure the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, even if prolonged," it says.

But it's not providing updated guidance due to limited visibility into the theatrical environment amid COVID-19.

As of Sept. 24, liquidity was $220.7M ($157.4M at NCM LLC and $63.3M at the holding company level).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

