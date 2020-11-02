Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) shares are down 2.5% AH following a Q3 report with revenue of $56.9M (-1% Y/Y) and a loss per share of $0.11. The results may not compare with consensus due to a difference in accounting standards.

Memory interface chip quarterly revenue was up 39% Y/Y and is on track for 50% full-year growth.

License billings totaled $63.1M, flat on the year.

Product sales totaled $29.8M (consensus: $32.2M). Contract and Other totaled $10.5M vs the $12.8M consensus.

Royalties were $16.6M vs. $19.4M in last year's quarter.

Rambus says it extended its DRAM license agreement with Micron for another four years, maintaining the existing terms and giving Micron a license to the memory interface patents through December 2024.

Share repurchase program: The board approves a new 20M share program, which replaces and cancels the 3.6M shares remaining from the previous authorization.

For Q4, Rambus sees Licensing billings of $61-67M, Product sales of $18-24M, Contract and other revenue of $9-15M, and non-GAAP opex of $59-$55M.

