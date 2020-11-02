Vornado collects 93% of rent due for Q3
- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) collected 93% of rent due from tenants for the quarter ended Sept. 30 comprised of 95% from its office tenants and 82% from its retail tenants.
- Including rent deferrals, it collected 95% of rent due, comprised of 97% collection rate from its office tenants and 85% collection rate from its retail tenants.
- Q3 FFO per share of $1.46, unchanged from the year-ago quarter, compares with the $1.28 consensus estimate.
- As it reported earlier, VNO wrote off $13.9M of of receivables from the straight-lining of rents during the quarter, including the JCPenney retail lease at Manhattan Mall and the New York & Company office lease at 330 West 34th Street.
- Q3 same-store net operating income at share on a cash basis fell 10.6% Y/Y and 3.0% Q/Q.
- Conference call on Nov. 4 at 10:00 AM ET.
