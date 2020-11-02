Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is up 2.5% after hours following an announcement of changes in its management structure.

In a filing, the company notes that it had formed an independent committee earlier this year after a cooperation letter agreement with Elliott Management.

The board accepted committee recommendations to eliminate its classified board structure, and recommends stockholders vote in favor of that proposal at the 2021 annual meeting. At each election following, Twitter's directors will be elected for one-year terms; those with multiple-year terms will serve them out.

In assessing the current management structure, the committee "expressed its confidence in management and recommended that the current structure remain in place."

And it updated the CEO succession plan "in line wth best practices."