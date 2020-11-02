Spirit Realty Q3 adjusted FFO beats, collection rates improve

  • Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 72 cents exceeds the 70-cent consensus estimate and declined from $1.27 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Notes that rent collection rates are improving; collected 90% of Q3 base rent and 93.3% of October 2020 base rent.
  • Reinstates full-year disposition guidance of $90.0M-$110.0M for 2020 and boosts capital deployment guidance to $700M-$750M.
  • SRC rises 1.0% in after-hours trading.
  • "The third quarter marked a rapid, positive shift in our business, as our tenants reopened, rent collections accelerated and the capital markets became more constructive," said President and CEO Jackson Hsieh.
  • During the quarter, SRC invested $215.3M, including $214.3M for the acquisition of 18 properties, with an initial weighted average cash yield of 7.02% and an economic yield of 7.69%.
  • Generated $42.2M in gross proceeds from the disposition of 11 properties, of which four were vacant.
