Spirit Realty Q3 adjusted FFO beats, collection rates improve
Nov. 02, 2020 5:34 PM ETSpirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC)SRCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 72 cents exceeds the 70-cent consensus estimate and declined from $1.27 in the year-ago quarter.
- Notes that rent collection rates are improving; collected 90% of Q3 base rent and 93.3% of October 2020 base rent.
- Reinstates full-year disposition guidance of $90.0M-$110.0M for 2020 and boosts capital deployment guidance to $700M-$750M.
- SRC rises 1.0% in after-hours trading.
- "The third quarter marked a rapid, positive shift in our business, as our tenants reopened, rent collections accelerated and the capital markets became more constructive," said President and CEO Jackson Hsieh.
- During the quarter, SRC invested $215.3M, including $214.3M for the acquisition of 18 properties, with an initial weighted average cash yield of 7.02% and an economic yield of 7.69%.
- Generated $42.2M in gross proceeds from the disposition of 11 properties, of which four were vacant.
