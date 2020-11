SEDG stock -19% AH on Q3 revenue miss, provides Q4 guidance

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Q3 revenue decreased 18% Y/Y to $338.1M, misses consensus by $4.32M .

Revenues related to the solar business were $312.5M, down 19% Y/Y.

Cash flow from operating activities was $28.4M, down from $59.3M from last quarter, and 68.7M last year.

GAAP Gross margin improved slightly to 32% from previous quarter's 31%. Non-GAAP improved to 33.5% , up from 32.4%.

GAAP net income was $43.8M ( +19% Q/Q ), Non-GAAP net income was $65.9M( +26% Q/Q ).

As of September 30, 2020, cash, cash equivalents, bank deposits, restricted bank deposits and marketable securities totaled $553.8M.

Q4 Outlook: Revenues $345M-365M; Non-GAAP Gross margin 32-34%; Revenues from solar products $320M-335M. Non-GAAP Gross margin from sale of solar products 34- 36%.

Conference call link at 4:30 P.M. ET on Monday, November 2, 2020 here.

Shares -19% after hours.

