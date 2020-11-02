NextEra Energy Partners to buy stakes in 1,100-MW renewables portfolio
- NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) agrees to sell a 90% interest in a 1,000 MW portfolio of long-term contracted renewables assets and a 100% interest in a 100 MW solar-plus-storage project for ~$1.3B, including tax equity.
- The portfolio is being acquired by NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) and a consortium of private infrastructure investors led by KKR in two separate transactions.
- NextEra says the sale proceeds will be redeployed into new wind, solar and battery storage growth opportunities, including NextEra Energy Resources' 15K-plus MW renewables backlog.
- "In addition to generating attractive ongoing fee income, the sale provides an opportunity to take advantage of the robust demand for high-quality, long-term contracted renewable energy assets and efficiently recycle ~$1.3B in total capital that can be redeployed into new renewables growth opportunities," says NextEra Energy Chairman and CEO Jim Robo.
- In a bullish report recently published on Seeking Alpha, Quad 7 Capital says NEE "continues to capitalize on the growth of the clean energy market in the U.S. as more people embrace measures to curb climate change and stop burning fossil fuels."