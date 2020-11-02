OneSpan slips 15% post Q3 earnings miss; guides FY20 revenue below consensus

Nov. 02, 2020 6:00 PM ETOneSpan Inc. (OSPN)OSPNBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) down 15.4% after-hours, as it reported Q3 revenue decline of 35.5% Y/Y to $51.4M, with recurring revenue decline of 5% Y/Y to $33.1M.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue grew 27% to $95.7M
  • Q3 Gross margin improved by 338 bps to 69.9%.
  • Company reported an operating loss of $2.36M, compared to profit of $17.09M a year ago.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $7.43M, compared to cash used $$13.66M a year ago.
  • Adj. EBITDA decreased by 85.7% Y/Y to $2.74M; and margin fell by 1,870 bps to 5.3%.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at September 30, 2020 totaled $112.7M.
  • FY20 Outlook: Company expects revenue in the range of $203M to $207M vs. $233.68M consensus; Software and services revenue in the range of $126M to $128M; and Hardware revenue in the range of $77M to $79M.
  • “The economy is recovering, bank transactions are improving, and OneSpan’s e-Signature business is performing quite well, up 30% YoY,” mentions SA Contributor Steve Auger, with a Bullish rating.
  • Previously: OneSpan EPS misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (Nov. 2)
