Cardlytics +8% as Q3 financials top Street; users grow 26%

Nov. 02, 2020 6:05 PM ETCardlytics, Inc. (CDLX)CDLXBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) is up 8% after hours following its Q3 results, where it topped expectations on top and bottom lines with declines not as bad as expected.
  • Revenues fell 18% to $46.1M, and billings dropped 25% to $62.1M.
  • Gross profit fell 30% to $14.6M.
  • Adjusted contribution - the amount by which revenue generated from marketers exceeds cost to obtain purchase data and digital ad space from financial institution partners - fell 20% to $19.7M.
  • And the company swung to a non-GAAP net loss of $4.5M from a year-ago gain of $0.8M. EBITDA was -$0.6M vs. a year-ago $3M.
  • "During the third quarter we were pleased to see increased momentum in both long-standing and new areas of our business," says CEO/co-founder Lynne Laube.
  • Financial institution monthly active users were up 26% to 161.6M; average revenue per user fell 34% to $0.29.
  • For Q4, it's expecting billings of $79M-$89M, and revenue of $55M-$62M. For the full year, it sees billings of $248.4M-$258.4M, and revenue of $174.8M-$181.8M.
  • Press release
