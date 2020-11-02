Alliant Energy EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue
Nov. 02, 2020
- Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.94 beats by $0.05; GAAP EPS of $0.98 beats by $0.13.
- Revenue of $920M (-7.1% Y/Y) beats by $17.23M.
- “We narrowed and raised our 2020 earnings guidance to a range of $2.40 to $2.46 per share. I am also pleased to share that our Board of Directors has approved a 6% increase in our annual common stock dividend target, raising it to $1.61 per share for 2021,” commented John Larsen, Chairman, President and CEO.
