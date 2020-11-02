Huntington-Ingalls (NYSE:HII) has been awarded a not to exceed ~$284.29M fixed-price-incentive modification to previously awarded contract, and a not-to-exceed ~$30.41M cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost plus incentive fee modification to previously awarded contract, for the accomplishment of CVN 79 single phase delivery and Joint Strike Fighter (F-35C) capabilities.

The Navy is transitioning to a single-phase delivery approach to meet both Fleet requirements.

Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by June 2024.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.