DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is breaking into the Masters golf tournament with an exclusive multi-year deal with golfer Bryson DeChambeau.

DeChambeau, the world's No. 6 golfer, will be the first active pro golfer to represent the company via an "integrated brand, content, marketing, and VIP-centric collaboration."

At the 2020 Masters (taking place in November for the first time, after a March postponement due to COVID-19 concerns), DeChambeau will wear the DraftKings logo on his signature golf cap.

Golf is the fourth most popular sport at DraftKings' daily fantasy operations, while the golf sportsbook handle has risen more than tenfold year-over-year, it says. And (excluding NFL games) the 2019 Masters was among the top five highest-bet sporting events on DraftKings.