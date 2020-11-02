Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) +1.9% after-hours as Q3 adjusted earnings exceeded expectations, and it said it would not focus on raising production until commodity prices recover.

Diamondback's Q3 GAAP loss totaled $1.11B, or $7.05/share, compared to a profit of $368M, or $2.26/share, in the year-earlier quarter; it took $1.45B in impairment charges during the quarter because of lower oil prices, adding to the more than $3.5B it took in the previous two quarters.

Q3 free cash flow rose to $153M compared to a $128M loss in the year-ago quarter.

The company lowers its FY 2020 guidance for lease and operating expense to $4.00-$4.20/boe and cash G&A expense to $0.45-$0.55/boe.

Diamondback says it is on track to meet its Q4 production target of 170K-175K bbl/day of oil, which will be the baseline for its development plan in 2021, executed with 25%-35% less capital than 2020 and implying a reinvestment ratio of ~70% at $40 WTI.

The company previously announced Q3 production of 287.3K boe/day while total equivalent prices fell 26% Y/Y to $26.75/boe excluding hedging.

"Diamondback Energy is charting a new course," Sarfaraz A. Khan writes in a bullish report recently posted on Seeking Alpha, saying the company is "positioning to generate profits and free cash flows in the future and will likely use the excess cash to create value for shareholders."