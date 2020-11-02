Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) +5.2% after-hours and Plains GP Holdings (NYSE:PAGP) +3% after issuing Q3 earnings results and announcing a $500M stock repurchase program.

Plains All American's Q3 adjusted earnings topped Wall Street estimates even as revenues fell 26% Y/Y to $5.8B from $7.9B in the year-ago quarter.

The company's Q3 GAAP earnings fell 68% to $143M from $449M a year earlier, but it was nevertheless a second straight profit after losing $2.8B in Q1.

The company raises FY 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance by $85M, or ~3%, to ~$2.585B after delivering Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $682M, with a preliminary estimate for FY 2021 of ~$2.2B based on estimated oil prices of $40-$45/bbl.

"Underpinning our outlook is an assumption for the crude oil price environment and producer activity levels to remain relatively unchanged throughout the majority of the year," CFO Al Swanson says.

Plains estimates production in the Permian Basin to remain roughly flat through Q4 2020 and into 2021, and warns other basins could suffer extended declines.

PAA's common unit distribution coverage ratio for FY 2020 is forecast at 2.63x, vs. 2.17x for FY 2019 and 2.05x for FY 2018.

In a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha, Michael Boyd sees a favorable risk/reward for PAA with the new reduced distribution at a sustainable level.