Nutrien swings to Q3 GAAP loss, narrows full-year guidance
Nov. 02, 2020 9:07 PM ETNutrien Ltd. (NTR)NTRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor22 Comments
- Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) -3.8% after-hours despite reporting better than forecast adjusted Q3 earnings and revenues, as it warns the phosphate market is oversupplied, which could limit a long-term price recovery.
- On a GAAP basis, Nutrien posted a Q3 net loss of $587M, or $1.03/share, largely due to a $823M writedown in the value of its phosphate fertilizer operations, compared with a $141M profit, or $0.24/share, in the year-ago period.
- The company says global phosphate prices have trended higher due to strong demand in India and Brazil, as well as trade flow changes related to countervailing duty investigations in the U.S., but it also believes "the phosphate market is fundamentally oversupplied which could limit a long-term price recovery."
- Nutrien says Q3 adjusted earnings from its potash operations fell 19% Y/Y as strong sales volumes and lower costs per ton were more than offset by lower net realized selling prices.
- But the company points to strong fertilizer sales volumes and orders' growth through its digital agriculture platform, surpassing $1B in sales.
- "Market conditions are improving around the world with higher crop and fertilizer prices, lower expected inventories and strong demand for crop inputs as we finish the year and enter 2021," the company says.
- Nutrien also narrows its full-year adjusted earnings guidance to $1.60-$1.85/share from its previous view of $1.50-$1.90/share, as well as its full-year forecast for adjusted EBITDA to $3.5B-$3.7B from $3.5B-$3.8B.