Proposed FAA changes to 737 MAX training 'inadequate,' groups say
Nov. 02, 2020
- The Federal Aviation Administration's proposed new training module and emergency checklists for the Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX are "clunky at best" and should be streamlined, the union representing pilots at Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) says in urging the FAA to simplify the procedure recommended to address an emergency that can force down the plane's nose, an issue in the two fatal crashes that ultimately grounded the plane.
- Additionally, the families of some victims of the March 2019 Ethiopian Airlines crash say the training changes are "insufficient to ensure that 737 MAX pilots are properly equipped to handle all MCAS-related emergencies and prepared to serve as the last line of defense against another tragedy."
- The FAA is requiring new safeguards to the MCAS safety system, including requiring it receive data from two sensors, and pilots will undergo new simulator training, before it allows the 737 MAX to return to service.
- The pilots union which represents crews at American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) also is asking for additional training in how to handle emergencies while flying at high speeds.
- Today was the deadline for submitting public comments to the FAA, which last month released a draft report on revised training procedures for the MAX that has been grounded since March 2019.