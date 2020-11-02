Iamgold (IAG +1.1% ) says it has suspended operations at its Westwood underground gold mine in Quebec following a "seismic event" on Friday.

Iamgold has been reviewing Westwood for several months; in February, it booked a $395M charge on the mine, which has operated at reduced capacity following another earthquake late last year.

Before the latest event, Iamgold expected Westwood to produce 100K-125K oz./year of gold during a 3-4 year ramp-up period, and then churn out 130K-145K oz. annually.

The company adjusted the way it operates the mine after reporting increased seismic activity there in late 2018, and gold production for 2019 fell 29% to 91K oz. due to lower throughput and ore grades.

