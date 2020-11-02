The FDA has accepted BioMarin Pharmaceutical's (NASDAQ:BMRN) New Drug Application (NDA) for vosoritide, an investigational, once daily injection analog of C-type Natriuretic Peptide (CNP) for children with achondroplasia, the most common form of disproportionate short stature in humans.

The PDUFA action date is Aug. 20, 2021. The FDA is currently not planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application.

Although the FDA did not identify any filing issues with the NDA, the Agency reiterated a position raised during the Pediatric Advisory Committee and Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee held on May 11, 2018 recommending two-year controlled trials in different age groups.

Additionally, in Q4, the company is also expecting to complete enrollment in a Phase 2 study of vosoritide in ~70 infants and young children with achondroplasia, for a period of 52 weeks.