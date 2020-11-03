Asia-Pacific shares zoom higher ahead of U.S. election
Nov. 03, 2020 12:12 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Japan closed.
- China +1.13%, led by gains in blue-chip financial and material companies.
- Hong Kong +1.96%.
- Australia +2.11%. Australia’s central bank trimmed interest rates to near zero and expanded its bond-buying program.
- Also, the Reserve Bank of Australia cut its target for three-year bond yields to 0.1%, from 0.25%, to align with the cash rate, which, it pledged will remain unchanged until inflation is sustainably within its 2-3% target band.
- Investors are watching the upcoming U.S. presidential election between Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump trails Biden in national opinion polls, but polls in the swing states that will decide the election show a closer race.
- Brent crude was unchanged at $38.97 per barrel, while U.S. crude oil added 5 cents to $36.86/barrel.
- U.S. stock futures are trading higher. Dow +0.55%; Nasdaq +0.08%; S&P +0.35%.