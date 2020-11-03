Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) down 10% after-hours after announcing topline data from the Phase 2/3 AUDREY clinical study evaluating voclosporin ophthalmic solution (VOS) for the potential treatment of dry eye syndrome (DES).

The trial did not achieve statistical significance on its primary endpoint of a 10mm or greater improvement in Schirmer Tear Test (STT) at four weeks between active dose groups of VOS compared to vehicle.

A total of 508 subjects were enrolled. The study consisted of four arms with a 1:1:1:1 randomization schedule, in which patients received either 0.2% VOS, 0.1% VOS, 0.05% VOS or vehicle, dosed twice daily for 12 weeks.

At VOS 0.2%, result was 11%; with Odds-Ratio of 2.48 vs. vehicle (95% CI, p=0.13).

At VOS 0.1%, result was 9%; with Odds-Ratio of 1.78 (95% CI, p=0.28).

At VOS 0.05%, result was 10%; with Odds-Ratio of 2.18 (95% CI, p=0.09).

Aurinia is suspending the development program for VOS based upon these results.

Secondary outcome measures evaluated in the trial included STT at other time points, Fluorescein Corneal Staining (FCS) at multiple time points, change in eye dryness, burning/stinging, itching, photophobia, eye pain and foreign body sensation at multiple time points, and additional safety endpoints.

Initial analysis of these secondary outcomes suggests dose-dependent activity and safety were observed across dose groups compared to vehicle.