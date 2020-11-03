Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) announces further steps for improving its capital structure and refinancing Senior Notes maturing in June 2021.

The company has entered into a commitment letter with Angelo, Gordon & Co. and JPMorgan Chase Bank, wherein the latter will provide Tupperware two term loan facilities in an aggregate principal amount of $275M.

The proceeds will be used to redeem all of its outstanding Senior Notes of $380.2M and pay related fees and expenses.

Assuming successful consummation of the term loan facilities and redemption of Senior Notes, TUP will not have any debt maturing until the fourth quarter of 2023.

"Top priorities associated with the turnaround plan have been to right-size the business, improve liquidity and strengthen our balance sheet to improve our capital structure," said Sandra Harris, CFO and COO of Tupperware Brands.

The closing of the term loan facilities and Notes redemption is expected in Q4.

See TUP's net debt overview in previous quarters: