Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) and Merlin, the global digital rights agency, have renewed their multi-year licensing and cooperation agreement.

Under this agreement, Merlin will also now license into TME's social community, WeSing, a dynamic online karaoke service in China.

Through this co-operation, Tencent's users will enjoy Merlin's members' diverse repertoire, in addition to TME's QQ Music, KuGuo, and Kuwo music streaming services.

As a pioneer and leading online music entertainment service in China, TME reached its initial strategic cooperation agreement with Merlin in 2018.