Ant Group (NYSE:BABA) founder Jack Ma and two other senior executives were summoned by Chinese regulators, just days ahead of the world's biggest IPO of $34.5B.

In a statement issued on Monday, the People’s Bank of China, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, the Securities Regulatory Commission and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said they had conducted “regulatory interviews” with Ma, Ant Group's chairman Eric Jing and its president Hu Xiaoming.

No further details about the meetings were disclosed, although such a move is typically seen as a warning or dressing down of sorts.

Ant Group's shares are due to begin trade in Hong Kong and Shanghai on November 5. The first dual listing of its kind on the two exchanges attracted more than $3T from retail investors.

The company has come under increased scrutiny and tighter regulation as it has expanded the range of financial technology services it offers.

