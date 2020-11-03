Federal Judge Brian Cogan has dismissed a case against Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) over an alleged lack of COVID-19 protections and unsafe working conditions at its Staten Island fulfillment center, called JFK8.

The suit was brought by some workers who worked at the warehouse and follows last month's disclosure by Amazon of nearly 20,000 front-line employees who had contracted coronavirus between March 1 and Sept. 19.

These issues should be "raised with the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration," according to the ruling from Cogan. "This case concerns state and federal guidance addressing workplace safety during a pandemic for which there is no immediate end in sight. Regulating in the age of COVID-19 is a dynamic and fact-intensive matter fraught with medical and scientific uncertainty. There is room for significant disagreement as to the necessity or wisdom of any particular workplace policy or practice. Courts are not expert in public health or workplace safety matters, and lack the training, expertise, and resources to oversee compliance with evolving industry guidance."

"The Court's decision to grant Amazon's motion to dismiss the claims of workers at the company's JFK8 facility is devastating for the health and safety of Amazon workers nationwide," said the legal team for the plaintiffs, which are weighing an appeal of the decision. "The Court's deference to the Occupational Safety & Health Administration should be very concerning to anyone who cares about the health of American workers, given that OSHA has been virtually AWOL throughout this crisis."

"Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our employees, which is why at the onset of the pandemic we moved quickly to make more than 150 COVID-19 related process changes," responded Amazon spokesperson Lisa Levandowsk. "We continue to innovate, learn, and improve the measures we have in place to protect our teams."