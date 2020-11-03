Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) $40B deal for Arm Holdings is facing issues in China, after it appears that the head of Arm’s local joint venture, Allen Wu, controls almost 17% of the unit, FT reports.

Mr. Wu assumed control of a key investment firm in November 2019, and now controls four out of six of Arm China’s shareholders.

Two of the companies controlled by Mr. Wu have filed lawsuits in Shenzhen to protest that he was wrongfully dismissed by Arm.

Removing Wu, who continues to be in charge of Arm China’s day-to-day operations, is a a major obstacle to Nvidia’s deal. One person close to Arm China’s board said he rated the odds of success for the deal at “only 50-50”.

Eric Chen, the head of SoftBank Group's China operations, was put in charge of negotiating an exit for Mr. Wu. The discussions revolved around a potential payout of between $100M and $200M.

In June, Arm China’s board voted 7-1 to remove Wu after he was accused of conflicts of interest relating to his Alphatecture investment fund.

The tension over the Chinese unit comes at a critical point in the deal between Arm and Nvidia as the two companies prepare to approach China’s market regulator for approval.

See below Arm China holding structure:

Previously: Chinese tech firms flag concerns about Nvidia's Arm deal - Bloomberg (Oct. 21)

Previously: Nvidia confirms $40B deal for Arm Holdings (Sept. 13)