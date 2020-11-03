Both parties will likely continue regulatory pressure on tech companies with antitrust investigations and breakup threats, as well as a possible repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Revoking the rule would create legal headaches for social media platforms, whose business models rely heavily on user-generated content. According to Allianz, Democrats are "more likely to pursue changes in 'Big Tech'," while Deutsche Bank International Private Bank said the sector was "one of the biggest benefactors" of Trump's tax reform.

The real focus should be on the Senate, where a flip to Democrats represents "the danger scenario," added political strategist and venture capitalist Bradley Tusk. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have been among the loudest voices calling for the breakup of the tech giants, and besides antitrust issues, Tusk predicts Democrats would likely enact laws around internet privacy, similar to Europe's GDPR legislation.

Biden is still "clearly the candidate for Silicon Valley," he adds, saying the companies will "welcome the stability" after four years of the Trump administration and benefit from the lifting of immigration restrictions.

