European stocks rally ahead of the U.S. Presidential election

London +1.46% .

Germany +0.44% .

France +1.48% .

European shares climbed ahead of the U.S. election. Joe Biden holds a lead in national polling over President Donald Trump, according to an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll from Sunday.

A Biden win is widely considered supportive for European equities on expectations of a bigger stimulus package and better trade ties with the U.S.

A full day before election, more than 94M votes have already been cast in the U.S, already exceeding or nearing total levels in 2016.