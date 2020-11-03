Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) reports fiscal Q2 results that easily beat top and bottom line estimates.

Q2 highlights: Total revenue grew 19% y/y to $122.7M.

Adj. gross margin was 78%, compared to 76% in last year's quarter.

Net income was $10.1M, compared to net loss of $0.9M year-ago.

Adjusted EBITDA of $33.6M vs. a guidance of $26.8-$27.8M.

Added 500 net new customers. Total customers 39,200 globally.

Cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30, 2020 were $230.7M.

MIME sees Q3 revenues between $126.0-$127.0M vs. a consensus of $124.8M and adj. EBITDA between $28.0-$29.0M.

For FY21, sees revenues in the range of $490.5-493.5M (prior: $488.1-493.1M) vs. $489.9M consensus and adj. EBITDA between $109-$110.5M (prior: $97.3-$99.3M).

Previously: Mimecast EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue (Nov. 2)

Related: Mimecast Limited (MIME) CEO Peter Bauer on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript (Nov. 3)

Latest article: Why Mimecast Shares Will Break Out (Oct. 14)