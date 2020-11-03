Trade in the balance as Americans head to the polls

A Biden administration is predicted to ratchet down tensions in the U.S.-China trade war, though that could be negative for the dollar if the calmer tone would mean more American imports from overseas.

He says the best way to confront China on IP and technology transfers is by forming a coalition with allies, not through unilateral tariffs, and wants to juice U.S. manufacturing by directing $400B of federal government purchases to domestic firms (like buying pandemic supplies) over a four-year term.

Trump, on the other hand, views the signing of two major trade deals - USMCA and Phase 1 of a China agreement - as signature achievements of his presidency.