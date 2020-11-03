Fabrinet reports record quarterly revenue in Q1, guides EPS higher
Nov. 03, 2020 5:00 AM ETFabrinet (FN)FNBy: SA News Team
- Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) reports fiscal Q1 revenue of $436.6M, exceeding the company's guidance.
- Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $39.3M, compared to $32.2M year-ago.
- Fabrinet ended the quarter with $189.2M in cash and equivalents.
- “We have a lot to be optimistic about, as numerous drivers contributed to our growth and outperformance in the first quarter. Our strategy is working as strength from newer programs offsets the softness we see in certain markets.” says Seamus Grady, CEO.
- For Q2, FN expects revenue of $420-440M (consensus: $425.76M) and GAAP EPS of $0.84-0.91 (consensus: $0.77).
- Previously: Fabrinet EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (Nov. 2)
- Related: Fabrinet (FN) CEO Seamus Grady on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript (Nov. 2)