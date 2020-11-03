Healthcare and pharma in focus as voters hit polling stations

Eyes are on healthcare spending, which totals 17% of the U.S. economy and far more than any other industrialized country.

Joe Biden wants to expand the Affordable Care Act, a move that would increase federal healthcare spending by $2T or more over 10 years, while Trump wants to end it altogether and replace it with something better.

Both political parties have also sounded off against high prescription drug prices, while BofA has shaken out election scenario winners in hospitals and managed care.