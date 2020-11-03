J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) +6% premarket after yesterday's Q3 results beats top and bottom line estimates.

Q3 highlights: Revenue were up 3.7% y/y to $357.0M.

Revenue by segment: Cloud services, $170.2M (-0.5% y/y); Digital media, $186.7M (+8.0%).

Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $114.4M compared to $97.1M for Q319; FCF increased 19.9% to $93.7M compared to $78.2M last year.

J2 ended the quarter with ~$665M in cash, cash equivalents and investments.

In addition, J2 deployed approximately $150M with respect to its share repurchase program during the quarter.

JCOM now sees FY20 Non-GAAP EPS of $7.85-8.00 (from $7.17-$7.41) vs. a consensus of $7.32; sees FY20 revenues of $1.447-$1.462B (from $1.38-$1.4B) vs. $1.40B consensus and sees adjusted EBITDA between $595-605M (from $556-570M).

Previously: j2 Global EPS beats by $0.26, beats on revenue (Nov. 2)

Latest article: J2 Global Q3 Results Preview (Nov. 2)