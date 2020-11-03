Revenue at Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) fell 25% to 228.6 riyals ($61B) in Q3.

Net profit tumbled 45% to 44.2B riyals ($11.8B) compared to 79.8B riyals ($21.3B) in Q3 2019.

Operating income dropped 42% to riyals ($25.6B). The unprecedented drop in global oil demand along with lower crude oil prices continued to impact EBIT.

The company maintained its Q3 dividend of $18.75B, despite the headwinds facing global energy markets.

However, competitor Royal Dutch Shell raised its quarterly dividend by 4% to $0.333 whereas BP maintained at $0.315/per share.

Cash flow from operating activities: $18.8B; Free cash flow: $12.4B.

Q3 capital expenditure was $6.4B and Aramco continues to execute capital spending optimization and efficiency programs in response to the current business environment.

Total hydrocarbon production for 9M 2020 was 12.4M barrels per day of oil equivalent, of which 9.2M was crude oil.

“We saw early signs of a recovery in the third quarter due to improved economic activity, despite the headwinds facing global energy markets," said Amin H. Nasser, President & CEO.

"Aramco’s integration with SABIC is proceeding as planned. Our resilience is supported by our unique scale, low upstream carbon intensity and low production costs," he added.

